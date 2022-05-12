Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,001. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

