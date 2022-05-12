Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.41. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $8.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $31.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $31.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.95. 45,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,870. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.85. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 100,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

