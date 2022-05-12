Zacks: Analysts Expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. SouthState posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

