Zacks: Analysts Expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 906.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

