Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $290.80 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $289.31 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

