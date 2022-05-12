Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Avnet by 216.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

