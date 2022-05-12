Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $716.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.36 million to $722.83 million. Banco de Chile reported sales of $654.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco de Chile.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.31.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.