Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Cerner posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,668. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

