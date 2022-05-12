Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,701,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,876 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 669,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.84 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

