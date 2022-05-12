Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.75. 3,682,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,774. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

