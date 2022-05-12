Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to report $32.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.09 million and the highest is $39.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $192.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,259,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
