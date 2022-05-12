Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACIGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 10.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CACI International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $256.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

