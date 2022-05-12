Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

PLUG stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

