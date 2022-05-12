Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report $523.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $516.87 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,426. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

