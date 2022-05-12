Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Strong Sell

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 3,374,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares in the company, valued at $33,755,232.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flywire by 101.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

