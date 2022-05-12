Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

