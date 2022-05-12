Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SSU opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.