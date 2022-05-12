Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

TUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 30.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

