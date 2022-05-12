Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $3,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

