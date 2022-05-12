Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $7.87 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and sold 8,959 shares worth $111,210. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

