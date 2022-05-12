Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

