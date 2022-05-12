Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.26.

ADRNY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 166,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

