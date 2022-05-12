Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of KFY opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

