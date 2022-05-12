Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MVST stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

