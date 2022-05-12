Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Buy

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

