Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.81. 17,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 779,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

