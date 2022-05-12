Zero Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $162,837.62 and $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00265800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00059430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00061963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,404,150 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

