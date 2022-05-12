Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30.

On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.