Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

May 12th, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30.
  • On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

