ZooKeeper Price Down 54.3% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $324,904.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 149,161,482 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

