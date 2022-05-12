ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $274,292.22 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $274,292.22 and $179.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00463381 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

