Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $49.95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.
About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.