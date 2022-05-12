Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

