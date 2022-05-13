-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 375,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

