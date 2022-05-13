$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,957. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

