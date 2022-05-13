$0.05 EPS Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocGo.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

