-$0.09 EPS Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

