$0.18 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research decreased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,351. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

