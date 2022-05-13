$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

MITK opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

