-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 788,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,866. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
