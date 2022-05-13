-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 788,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,866. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.