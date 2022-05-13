-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Inogen reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 277.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

INGN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,993. The stock has a market cap of $570.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Inogen has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

