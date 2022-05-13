10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $123.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,199 shares of company stock worth $1,711,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 133,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

