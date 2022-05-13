1,276,635 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P.

Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,276,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,980,000. Li Auto accounts for approximately 80.8% of Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. owned 0.12% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 580.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,389 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,759,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. 17,003,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567,693. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Li Auto Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.