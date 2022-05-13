1,392 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,744. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,255. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

