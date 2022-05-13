18,067 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 301,938 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 349,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

