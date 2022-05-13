1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $2,949.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

