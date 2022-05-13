1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 33.48%. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

