$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.09. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

