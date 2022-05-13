$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $78.34. 284,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.