20,355 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,355 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,001 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,055,318,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.71. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

