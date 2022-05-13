$251.42 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $251.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.55 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $230.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

