25,620 Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $21.83 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

